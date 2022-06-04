185th hosts career day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-ROLL Video Shows members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosting a first of its kind career fair in Sioux City, Iowa this week.



Students from area schools were invited to the career fair where 185th members spoke with them about different positions available at the unit.



Unit members set up tables representing their Air Force Specialties. Members explained details about careers and benefits of joining the Air Guard.



Attendees had the opportunity to explore a U.S. Air Force KC 135 Stratotanker in the unit’s main hangar where the event took place. Guests delved into details about traditional careers in aviation operations as well as aircraft maintenance. Jobs including medical, logistics, supply, finance, cyber security, construction and more were on display.



The students learned how paid technical training is available to guard members. Students can also receive tuition assistance for college and trade schools.



During the career fair students interested in the ANG, were given the opportunity to request additional information on the wide variety of career fields.



Each student left the base with a gift bag of items and pamphlets showcasing what the 185th ARW has to offer as well as knowledge of military careers.