    185th hosts career day

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-ROLL Video Shows members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosting a first of its kind career fair in Sioux City, Iowa this week.

    Students from area schools were invited to the career fair where 185th members spoke with them about different positions available at the unit.

    Unit members set up tables representing their Air Force Specialties. Members explained details about careers and benefits of joining the Air Guard.

    Attendees had the opportunity to explore a U.S. Air Force KC 135 Stratotanker in the unit’s main hangar where the event took place. Guests delved into details about traditional careers in aviation operations as well as aircraft maintenance. Jobs including medical, logistics, supply, finance, cyber security, construction and more were on display.

    The students learned how paid technical training is available to guard members. Students can also receive tuition assistance for college and trade schools.

    During the career fair students interested in the ANG, were given the opportunity to request additional information on the wide variety of career fields.

    Each student left the base with a gift bag of items and pamphlets showcasing what the 185th ARW has to offer as well as knowledge of military careers.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022
    SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    High School
    Air National Guard
    College
    Career Fair
    185th ARW

