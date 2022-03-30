220330-N-SS350-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 30, 2022) Navy EOD technicians conducting free fall currency jumps run by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, Mar. 30, 2022. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to Navy EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838170
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-SS350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108903992
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EODTEU-1 Training Jumps, by PO2 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT