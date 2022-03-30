Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODTEU-1 Training Jumps

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Waite  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    220330-N-SS350-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 30, 2022) Navy EOD technicians conducting free fall currency jumps run by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, Mar. 30, 2022. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to Navy EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838170
    VIRIN: 220330-N-SS350-1001
    Filename: DOD_108903992
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, EODTEU-1 Training Jumps, by PO2 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Naval Air Station North Island
    Sailors
    training
    EODTEU-1
    freefall jump

