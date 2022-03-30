EODTEU-1 Training Jumps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838170" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220330-N-SS350-1001 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 30, 2022) Navy EOD technicians conducting free fall currency jumps run by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, Mar. 30, 2022. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to Navy EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)