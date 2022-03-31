Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus HS/AAFB Present "Reality Check"

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Public School members and multiple community members volunteered at the “Reality Check” event at Altus High School, Altus, Oklahoma, March 31, 2022. During the event, students had the opportunity to practice honing life skills by experiencing common mishaps and figuring out how to be financially stable while going through adult life. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838168
    VIRIN: 220406-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_108903961
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    airmen
    altus air force base
    97th AMW
    Altus public schools
    reality check

