Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Public School members and multiple community members volunteered at the “Reality Check” event at Altus High School, Altus, Oklahoma, March 31, 2022. During the event, students had the opportunity to practice honing life skills by experiencing common mishaps and figuring out how to be financially stable while going through adult life. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838168
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-YW496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108903961
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus HS/AAFB Present "Reality Check", by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
