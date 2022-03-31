Altus HS/AAFB Present "Reality Check"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Public School members and multiple community members volunteered at the “Reality Check” event at Altus High School, Altus, Oklahoma, March 31, 2022. During the event, students had the opportunity to practice honing life skills by experiencing common mishaps and figuring out how to be financially stable while going through adult life. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)