    NMCSD Labor & Delivery Tour Video

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2021

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    A video highlighting Naval Medical Center San Diego's Labor & Delivery Department Oct. 17, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838166
    VIRIN: 211017-N-XX123-1001
    Filename: DOD_108903959
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

