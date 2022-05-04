Throwing a pound of anything doesn’t seem difficult but throwing a pound of explosives is a whole different ball game. Who will hit the target?
Find out next week as the best in Europe gather in Baumholder to compete in the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition.
04.05.2022
04.07.2022
|Series
|838162
|220405-A-QJ905-745
|DOD_108903879
|00:00:06
|DE
|0
|0
