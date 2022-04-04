Stepping out 8 miles while hauling a backpack that weighs roughly the same amount as a 4-year-old child – that’s just a typical Tuesday for IMCOM-E’s best. Who will out ruck the competition?
Find out next week as the best in Europe gather in Baumholder to compete in the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition.
