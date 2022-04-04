Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Truck of shame" not an option

    GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Get your pace count and plot points ready as the “truck of shame” is not an option.

    Who will be IMCOM-E’s best land navigator?

    Find out next week as the best in Europe gather in Baumholder to compete in the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 13:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838159
    VIRIN: 220404-A-QJ905-484
    Filename: DOD_108903876
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Truck of shame" not an option, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    competition
    Bestwarrior
    ArmyStrong
    Strongertogether
    Target_News_Europe

