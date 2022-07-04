Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ayriss Torres

    ID, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Thanks to the flexibility in the Army Reserve, Ayriss Torres can pursue all her passions. Serving close to home part time, helps her be a leader in the community, and serve her country.

    SPC Ayriss Torres is Ms. Idaho, and a Soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve.

    Video By: Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 838144
    VIRIN: 220407-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108903721
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: ID, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ayriss Torres, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

