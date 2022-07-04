Thanks to the flexibility in the Army Reserve, Ayriss Torres can pursue all her passions. Serving close to home part time, helps her be a leader in the community, and serve her country.
SPC Ayriss Torres is Ms. Idaho, and a Soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Video By: Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|838144
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108903721
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ayriss Torres, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT