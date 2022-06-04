Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's 2022 Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference, Mission Area Working Group 3 out-brief. Topic: Leveraging Remote Sensing and sUAS for Installation and Mission Support. (U.S. Air Force video by 3rd Audiovisual Squadron).
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838129
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-ZZ999-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108903589
|Length:
|00:23:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 3 Out-brief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT