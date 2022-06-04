Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 3 Out-brief

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's 2022 Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference, Mission Area Working Group 3 out-brief. Topic: Leveraging Remote Sensing and sUAS for Installation and Mission Support. (U.S. Air Force video by 3rd Audiovisual Squadron).

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 838129
    VIRIN: 220406-F-ZZ999-1003
    Filename: DOD_108903589
    Length: 00:23:19
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 3 Out-brief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Innovation
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    I-WEPTAC
    I-WEPTAC 2022
    Air Force Accelerate Change

