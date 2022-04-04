BJACH National Health Week: Army Hearing Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838128" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the Department of Public Health, Army Hearing Program for their efforts in hearing readiness, operational hearing services, clinical hearing services and hearing conservation. The efforts of this program promote hearing health for all Soldiers, Civilians and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.



This public service announcement is part five of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10, 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for everyone by making it healthier, stronger and safer.