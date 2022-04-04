Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the Department of Public Health, Army Hearing Program for their efforts in hearing readiness, operational hearing services, clinical hearing services and hearing conservation. The efforts of this program promote hearing health for all Soldiers, Civilians and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
This public service announcement is part five of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10, 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for everyone by making it healthier, stronger and safer.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 10:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838128
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-GR663-919
|Filename:
|DOD_108903585
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH National Health Week: Army Hearing Program, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS
Public Health
