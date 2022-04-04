Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH National Health Week: Army Hearing Program

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the Department of Public Health, Army Hearing Program for their efforts in hearing readiness, operational hearing services, clinical hearing services and hearing conservation. The efforts of this program promote hearing health for all Soldiers, Civilians and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    This public service announcement is part five of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10, 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts our community’s health for everyone by making it healthier, stronger and safer.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 10:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838128
    VIRIN: 220404-O-GR663-919
    Filename: DOD_108903585
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH National Health Week: Army Hearing Program, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

