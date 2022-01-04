Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readi-Made 2022 Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Daniel Alexander, Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes and Ashley Lombardo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    A collection of news stories occurring in and around Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 838125
    VIRIN: 220407-N-N0216-001
    Filename: DOD_108903550
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readi-Made 2022 Episode 1, by Daniel Alexander, TSgt Benjamin Hayes and Ashley Lombardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT