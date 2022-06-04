Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guardsmen train alongside OKC first responders in city-led exercise

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen from the 63rd Civil Support Team train alongside Oklahoma City first responders in a city-led exercise in downtown Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The full-scale exercise involved a notional hazardous material incident and focused on building interoperability between first responders and National Guard members.

    CG Information:

    OCPD Capt. Frank Barnes (00:05-00:09)
    Director, Oklahoma City Emergency Management

    Lt. Col. Barrett Alexander (00:55-00:59)
    Commander, 63rd Civil Support Team
    Oklahoma National Guard

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:25
    Location: OK, US

