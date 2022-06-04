Oklahoma National Guardsmen from the 63rd Civil Support Team train alongside Oklahoma City first responders in a city-led exercise in downtown Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The full-scale exercise involved a notional hazardous material incident and focused on building interoperability between first responders and National Guard members.
CG Information:
OCPD Capt. Frank Barnes (00:05-00:09)
Director, Oklahoma City Emergency Management
Lt. Col. Barrett Alexander (00:55-00:59)
Commander, 63rd Civil Support Team
Oklahoma National Guard
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838120
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-NK138-609
|Filename:
|DOD_108903465
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen train alongside OKC first responders in city-led exercise, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT