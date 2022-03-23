Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTF leader kicks off #BloodDonorChallenge

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blood supply across the nation remains critically low so Soldiers and civilians on Fort Campbell rolled up their sleeves to help. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Vincent B. Myers also kicked off a #BloodDonorChallenge among military leaders to get out and donate blood, too, through the nearest Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) or local MTF blood collection organization.

    This work, MTF leader kicks off #BloodDonorChallenge, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

