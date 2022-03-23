MTF leader kicks off #BloodDonorChallenge

Blood supply across the nation remains critically low so Soldiers and civilians on Fort Campbell rolled up their sleeves to help. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Vincent B. Myers also kicked off a #BloodDonorChallenge among military leaders to get out and donate blood, too, through the nearest Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) or local MTF blood collection organization.
