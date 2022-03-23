MTF leader kicks off #BloodDonorChallenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blood supply across the nation remains critically low so Soldiers and civilians on Fort Campbell rolled up their sleeves to help. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Vincent B. Myers also kicked off a #BloodDonorChallenge among military leaders to get out and donate blood, too, through the nearest Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) or local MTF blood collection organization.