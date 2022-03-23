Blood Bank manager U.S. Army Capt. Rebecca Stratford, assigned to Military Health System military treatment facility Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky explains how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted blood supply and encourages those who are able to consider blood donation.
|03.23.2022
|04.07.2022 09:26
|Package
|838109
|220323-O-OT285-080
|1
|DOD_108903267
|00:00:56
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|1
|1
This work, Need for blood donations remains, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
lifesaving
Fort Campbell
blood
healthcare
Armed Services Blood Program
military health system
blood donation
military health
blood drive
medical care
blood donor
blood supply
medical emergency
MEDCOM
patient care
MTF
MHS
Army Medicine
Rebecca Stratford
Vincent Myers
labor and delivery
covid-19
blood shortage
