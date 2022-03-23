Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Need for blood donations remains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blood Bank manager U.S. Army Capt. Rebecca Stratford, assigned to Military Health System military treatment facility Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky explains how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted blood supply and encourages those who are able to consider blood donation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838109
    VIRIN: 220323-O-OT285-080
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108903267
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Need for blood donations remains, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    lifesaving

    Fort Campbell

    blood

    healthcare

    Armed Services Blood Program

    military health system

    blood donation

    military health

    blood drive

    medical care

    blood donor

    blood supply

    medical emergency

    MEDCOM

    patient care

    MTF

    MHS

    Army Medicine

    Rebecca Stratford

    Vincent Myers

    labor and delivery

    covid-19

    blood shortage

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    ASBP
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT