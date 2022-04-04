Welcome to Saber University

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Enrollment is open for Saber University!



SaberU is the 52nd Fighter Wing's consolidation of all professional development courses offered by the base under one umbrella. This helps encourage sustained enrollment and talent management and supports CSAF's ACOL "Airman" initiative. With 40 seminars, Saber U is designed to enhance the professionalism and personal growth of any individual within SaberNation!



For more information on Saber University, visit the "Saber U" button in the 52nd Fighter Wing Air Force Connect app for more info!