    Welcome to Saber University

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Enrollment is open for Saber University!

    SaberU is the 52nd Fighter Wing's consolidation of all professional development courses offered by the base under one umbrella. This helps encourage sustained enrollment and talent management and supports CSAF's ACOL "Airman" initiative. With 40 seminars, Saber U is designed to enhance the professionalism and personal growth of any individual within SaberNation!

    For more information on Saber University, visit the "Saber U" button in the 52nd Fighter Wing Air Force Connect app for more info!

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 08:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838106
    VIRIN: 220407-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108903261
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Saber University, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    professional development
    Airman
    52FW
    SaberU

