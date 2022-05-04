Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dog Bite Prevention Month-Petting an Unknown Dog

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220407-N-FF029-002 NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2022) Dog Bite Prevention Month highlights "How To Pet an Unknown Dog." (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 07:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838103
    VIRIN: 220407-N-FF029-002
    Filename: DOD_108903247
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, Dog Bite Prevention Month-Petting an Unknown Dog, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

