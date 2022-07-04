The 31st Fighter Wing participates in Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, from March 28 - April 8, 2022. Participating in multinational exercises enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 07:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838099
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-HQ196-195
|Filename:
|DOD_108903221
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Frisian Flag 22, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT