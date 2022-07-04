Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frisian Flag 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing participates in Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, from March 28 - April 8, 2022. Participating in multinational exercises enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 07:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838099
    VIRIN: 220407-F-HQ196-195
    Filename: DOD_108903221
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frisian Flag 22, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT