Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Clay Kaserne Summer Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.19.2022

    Video by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Construction
    Starting Monday, March 21, Boyd Blvd will begin repaving construction. Be mindful of traffic rerouting and no-parking flyers at impacted buildings. There will be four phases of work along Boyd Blvd, splitting the repaving work into sections that will help manage construction logistics and minimize traffic rerouting.

    Stay tuned as additional construction projects will continue throughout the summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 06:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838097
    VIRIN: 220319-A-QN293-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108903207
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Clay Kaserne Summer Construction, by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT