2022 Clay Kaserne Summer Construction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838097" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction

Starting Monday, March 21, Boyd Blvd will begin repaving construction. Be mindful of traffic rerouting and no-parking flyers at impacted buildings. There will be four phases of work along Boyd Blvd, splitting the repaving work into sections that will help manage construction logistics and minimize traffic rerouting.



Stay tuned as additional construction projects will continue throughout the summer.