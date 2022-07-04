The 2021 Soldier of the Year for Installation Management Command-Europe Specialist Samuil Matveev, earned that honor during the Best Warrior Competition. This year's competition kicks off April 10 and Specialist Matveev offers his thoughts on what helped him prepare, endure and ultimately win. In this video, he talks about the key to success.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 05:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|838078
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-SK857-341
|Filename:
|DOD_108903153
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior 2022: garrison soldier talks about what it takes to win 05, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
