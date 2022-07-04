Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior 2022: garrison soldier talks about what it takes to win 04

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The 2021 Soldier of the Year for Installation Management Command-Europe Specialist Samuil Matveev, earned that honor during the Best Warrior Competition. This year's competition kicks off April 10 and Specialist Matveev offers his thoughts on what helped him prepare, endure and ultimately win. In this video, he talks about whether the competition is more mental or physical.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 05:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838077
    VIRIN: 220407-A-SK857-274
    Filename: DOD_108903152
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior 2022: garrison soldier talks about what it takes to win 04, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    competition
    readiness
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT