Best Warrior 2022: garrison soldier talks about what it takes to win 01

The 2021 Soldier of the Year for Installation Management Command-Europe Specialist Samuil Matveev, earned that honor during the Best Warrior Competition. This year's competition kicks off April 10 and Specialist Matveev offers his thoughts on what helped him prepare, endure and ultimately win. In this clip, he mentions the importance of senior NCO mentors.