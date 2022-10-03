Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsung Titans: Military Working Dog Kennels

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of "Unsung Titans," Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shier, 39th ABW command chief, are giving you behind-the-scenes access to the 39th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838062
    VIRIN: 220310-F-EZ689-951
    Filename: DOD_108903130
    Length: 00:13:03
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Unsung Titans: Military Working Dog Kennels, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    security forces
    military working dog
    39th Air Base Wing

