The Wolf Pack First Sergeants, also known as Shirts, celebrate the month of the military child. To learn more on month of the military child, and how to support military parents and children, visit: https://www.defense.gov/Spot.../Month-of-the-Military-Child/.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 01:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838018
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-SQ280-340
|Filename:
|DOD_108902967
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child: Wolf Pack Shirts Edition, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
