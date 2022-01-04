Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child: Wolf Pack Shirts Edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Wolf Pack First Sergeants, also known as Shirts, celebrate the month of the military child. To learn more on month of the military child, and how to support military parents and children, visit: https://www.defense.gov/Spot.../Month-of-the-Military-Child/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838018
    VIRIN: 220401-F-SQ280-340
    Filename: DOD_108902967
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child: Wolf Pack Shirts Edition, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Month of the Military Child
    First Sergeants
    Shirts
    Military Kids
    KnowYourWill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT