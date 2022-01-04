Month of the Military Child: Wolf Pack Shirts Edition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838018" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Wolf Pack First Sergeants, also known as Shirts, celebrate the month of the military child. To learn more on month of the military child, and how to support military parents and children, visit: https://www.defense.gov/Spot.../Month-of-the-Military-Child/.