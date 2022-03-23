Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participate in the endurance course during the Jungle Warfare Training Course at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2022. The endurance course is the culminating event of Basic Jungle Skills Course and was conducted as part of an overall Jungle Field Exercise conducted on March 21-25. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton J. Nicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838017
    VIRIN: 220329-M-RD580-1001
    Filename: DOD_108902966
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Information Group: Jungle Warfare Training center, by Cpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    Austere
    III MIG

