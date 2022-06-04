Morgan Caselberry Commercial (Square Format)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CDT Morgan Caselberry is an Army Reserve cadet with the Jacksonville State University ROTC program. She shares how juggling cadet life and college hlped shape the person she is today.



Video By Tim Yao