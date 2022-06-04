CDT Morgan Caselberry is an Army Reserve cadet with the Jacksonville State University ROTC program. She shares how juggling cadet life and college hlped shape the person she is today.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838006
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108902778
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morgan Caselberry, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT