History of Yokosuka Dry Docks Part 2

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 7, 2022) The second part of a three part series on the history of the dry docks located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This video focuses on the history of the dry docks from 1871 to 1940. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 20:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|838004
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108902763
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
