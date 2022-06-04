Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Sniper Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Hoggarth, Sgt Bristol Fitch and Sgt. Anthony Doran with 1-33 Cavalry “War Rakkasans” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Sniper Competition April 5th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Sniper teams, made up of three individuals, from the Around the globe will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the International Sniper Competition. This competition was created to identify the best sniper team from within the U.S. Military and NATO allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 22:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837986
    VIRIN: 220405-A-SM257-845
    Filename: DOD_108901735
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sniper Competition, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    BSC
    Best sniper competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT