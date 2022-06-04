Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th annual Norwegian Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Participants of the 49th annual Norwegian Exchange conducted various training events such as weapons qualifications, land navigation, situational training exercises, a biathlon race throughout their ten days at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837980
    VIRIN: 220406-Z-DY230-2002
    Filename: DOD_108901698
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th annual Norwegian Exchange, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tradition
    Camp Ripley
    Partnership
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT