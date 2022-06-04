Participants of the 49th annual Norwegian Exchange conducted various training events such as weapons qualifications, land navigation, situational training exercises, a biathlon race throughout their ten days at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|04.06.2022
|00:01:52
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
