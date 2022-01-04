Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locked and Loaded

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Two squads of New Hampshire National Guard marksmen finished in the top 20 at the 51st Winston P. Wilson Pistol and Rifle Championships from March 26 - 31, 2022, at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. About 190 competitors from around the world formed 47 teams and competed in various pistol, rifle and shotgun events. (New Hampshire National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:23
    Video ID: 837972
    VIRIN: 220325-Z-HA185-0001
    Filename: DOD_108901559
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locked and Loaded, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

