Two squads of New Hampshire National Guard marksmen finished in the top 20 at the 51st Winston P. Wilson Pistol and Rifle Championships from March 26 - 31, 2022, at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. About 190 competitors from around the world formed 47 teams and competed in various pistol, rifle and shotgun events. (New Hampshire National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837972
|VIRIN:
|220325-Z-HA185-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108901559
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Locked and Loaded, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
