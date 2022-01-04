Locked and Loaded

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837972" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two squads of New Hampshire National Guard marksmen finished in the top 20 at the 51st Winston P. Wilson Pistol and Rifle Championships from March 26 - 31, 2022, at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. About 190 competitors from around the world formed 47 teams and competed in various pistol, rifle and shotgun events. (New Hampshire National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)