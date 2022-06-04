Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CANSEC Opening

    BARBADOS

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (April 6, 2022) -- Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley; The Commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson; Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff, Commodore Errington Shurland; and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erickson address the delegations in attendance during the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference April 6. 2022. (Video courtesy Barbados Information Service)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837970
    VIRIN: 220406-A-JC238-558
    Filename: DOD_108901537
    Length: 01:04:36
    Location: BB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CANSEC Opening, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Barbados
    Mia Mottley
    Errington Shurland
    Daniel Erickson
    Laura Richarson

