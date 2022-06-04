CANSEC Opening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837970" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (April 6, 2022) -- Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley; The Commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson; Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff, Commodore Errington Shurland; and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erickson address the delegations in attendance during the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference April 6. 2022. (Video courtesy Barbados Information Service)