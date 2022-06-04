House Committee Talks Space National Security with DoD Leaders

The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces discusses national security space activities of the Defense Department, including within the U.S. Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency with John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, U.S. Space System Command commander, and other agency leaders.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837967
|Filename:
|DOD_108901488
|Length:
|00:50:26
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
