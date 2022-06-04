House Committee Talks Space National Security with DoD Leaders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces discusses national security space activities of the Defense Department, including within the U.S. Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency with John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, U.S. Space System Command commander, and other agency leaders.