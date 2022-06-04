Sea-Air-Space Luncheon
Time: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Speakers: Adm. James Stavridis, 16th Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chairman, Global Affairs, The Carlyle Group
Adm. John Richardson, Former 31st Chief of Naval Operations, Retired U. S. Navy
Moderator: Adm. James G. Foggo, Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States, Retired U. S. Navy
Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, and Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, will discuss key international security issues, including procurement of naval systems, the challenges of great power competition from China and Russia in the naval sphere, second-order threats like North Korea and Iran, the risks of cyber attacks, and the impact of climate on national security. The session will be moderated by Adm. James Foggo, dean for the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837962
|Filename:
|DOD_108901369
|Length:
|00:44:17
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea-Air-Space Luncheon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
