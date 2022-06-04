video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sea-Air-Space Luncheon

Time: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.



Speakers: Adm. James Stavridis, 16th Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chairman, Global Affairs, The Carlyle Group

Adm. John Richardson, Former 31st Chief of Naval Operations, Retired U. S. Navy



Moderator: Adm. James G. Foggo, Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States, Retired U. S. Navy



Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, and Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, will discuss key international security issues, including procurement of naval systems, the challenges of great power competition from China and Russia in the naval sphere, second-order threats like North Korea and Iran, the risks of cyber attacks, and the impact of climate on national security. The session will be moderated by Adm. James Foggo, dean for the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States.