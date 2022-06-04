Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea-Air-Space Luncheon

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Sea-Air-Space Luncheon
    Time: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

    Speakers: Adm. James Stavridis, 16th Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chairman, Global Affairs, The Carlyle Group
    Adm. John Richardson, Former 31st Chief of Naval Operations, Retired U. S. Navy

    Moderator: Adm. James G. Foggo, Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States, Retired U. S. Navy

    Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, and Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, will discuss key international security issues, including procurement of naval systems, the challenges of great power competition from China and Russia in the naval sphere, second-order threats like North Korea and Iran, the risks of cyber attacks, and the impact of climate on national security. The session will be moderated by Adm. James Foggo, dean for the Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837962
    Filename: DOD_108901369
    Length: 00:44:17
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 

