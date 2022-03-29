Mobility Rehearsal 2022

The 375th Air Mobility Wing conducts a Phase I/II readiness rehearsal to asses the ability to both deploy and employ relevant mission sets across the spectrum. This deployment mobility rehearsal emphasized readiness of command and control procedures and continuity of operations in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Natalie Powell)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837944
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-IN219-5001
|PIN:
|226003
|Filename:
|DOD_108901134
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
