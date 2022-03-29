Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Rehearsal 2022

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Natalie Powell 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 375th Air Mobility Wing conducts a Phase I/II readiness rehearsal to asses the ability to both deploy and employ relevant mission sets across the spectrum. This deployment mobility rehearsal emphasized readiness of command and control procedures and continuity of operations in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Natalie Powell)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837944
    VIRIN: 220329-F-IN219-5001
    PIN: 226003
    Filename: DOD_108901134
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US

    This work, Mobility Rehearsal 2022, by TSgt Natalie Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CombatReady
    #TeamScott
    #ShowcaseWorthy

