An all-women crew of pilots and support personnel assigned to the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 flew a C-2A Greyhound from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. to Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. for the aircraft’s retirement, March 23. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837933
|VIRIN:
|220323-N-GW654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108900967
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 220323-N-GW654-1001, by PO2 Olympia McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT