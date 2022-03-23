Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220323-N-GW654-1001

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia McCoy 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    An all-women crew of pilots and support personnel assigned to the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 flew a C-2A Greyhound from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. to Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. for the aircraft’s retirement, March 23. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837933
    VIRIN: 220323-N-GW654-1001
    Filename: DOD_108900967
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220323-N-GW654-1001, by PO2 Olympia McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    C2 Greyhound
    Women's History Month
    Commander
    Naval Air Forces

