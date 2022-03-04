B-Roll of Norwegian Exchange participants training with Minnesota National Guard service members and local law enforcement.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837928
|VIRIN:
|220406-Z-DY230-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108900962
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NOREX Culminating Exercise B-roll, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT