Introducing Military OneSource Podcast

Bruce Moody, Public Affairs Specialist, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy introduces the Military OneSource podcast. Military OneSource provides this platform to help service members and their families on their MilLife journey. Podcasts will highlight information, tools and resources that support those who serve, including deployment, relocation, recreation, relationships, money management, parenting and more.