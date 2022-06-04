DASD Daniel Erickson opening remarks at the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (April 6, 2022) – Opening remarks by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erickson during the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Barbados. (Video courtesy Barbados Information Service)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837914
|VIRIN:
|220406-D-BS728-918
|Filename:
|DOD_108900826
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|BB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
