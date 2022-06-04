Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Chain Logistics

    04.06.2022

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Supply Chain Logistics

    Speakers: Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, Vice Director of Logistics, Joint Staff, U.S. Marine Corps
    Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Chief of Supply Corps, U.S. Navy
    Dr. Sal Mercogliano, Associate Professor, Campbell University
    Ms. Abby Lilly, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems

    Moderator: Mr. Anthony Fisher, Deputy Associate Administrator for Commercial Sealift, Maritime Administration

    What lessons have we learned during the current supply chain crisis? Going back the last decade, what has the U.S. gotten right and wrong in terms of supply chain, both infrastructure and labor, investment and how have these helped and/or hindered the current challenges? How do we improve these gaps and seams, in both commercial in defense/military related supply chain processes, to better support both our consumers and our service members while ensuring adherence to the administration’s Made in America and America’s supply chain priorities?

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837881
    Filename: DOD_108900462
    Length: 01:00:16
    Location: US

    Anthony Fisher
    David Maxwell
    Peter Stamatopoulos
    Sal Mercogliano
    Abby Lilly

