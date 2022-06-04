video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Supply Chain Logistics



Speakers: Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, Vice Director of Logistics, Joint Staff, U.S. Marine Corps

Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Chief of Supply Corps, U.S. Navy

Dr. Sal Mercogliano, Associate Professor, Campbell University

Ms. Abby Lilly, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems



Moderator: Mr. Anthony Fisher, Deputy Associate Administrator for Commercial Sealift, Maritime Administration



What lessons have we learned during the current supply chain crisis? Going back the last decade, what has the U.S. gotten right and wrong in terms of supply chain, both infrastructure and labor, investment and how have these helped and/or hindered the current challenges? How do we improve these gaps and seams, in both commercial in defense/military related supply chain processes, to better support both our consumers and our service members while ensuring adherence to the administration’s Made in America and America’s supply chain priorities?