Supply Chain Logistics
Speakers: Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, Vice Director of Logistics, Joint Staff, U.S. Marine Corps
Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Chief of Supply Corps, U.S. Navy
Dr. Sal Mercogliano, Associate Professor, Campbell University
Ms. Abby Lilly, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems
Moderator: Mr. Anthony Fisher, Deputy Associate Administrator for Commercial Sealift, Maritime Administration
What lessons have we learned during the current supply chain crisis? Going back the last decade, what has the U.S. gotten right and wrong in terms of supply chain, both infrastructure and labor, investment and how have these helped and/or hindered the current challenges? How do we improve these gaps and seams, in both commercial in defense/military related supply chain processes, to better support both our consumers and our service members while ensuring adherence to the administration’s Made in America and America’s supply chain priorities?
