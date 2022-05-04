Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs (NREA) conduct controlled burns at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 4, 2022. The purpose of the controlled burns is to reduce fuel litter, minimize the potential of wildfires, and promote wildlife habitat. Fuel litter is dead and compacted woody debris that could be used as fuel for wildfires or other potential hazards. Excess foliage can disrupt the natural flow of nutrients throughout the soil and ecosystem. Benefits of conducting controlled burns multiple times throughout the year include the mitigation of pests and diseases, native plant reduction, and control of invasive species. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837866
|VIRIN:
|220405-M-BL045-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108900146
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Controlled Burn, by LCpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT