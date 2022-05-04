Marine Corps Base Quantico Controlled Burn

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837866" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs (NREA) conduct controlled burns at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 4, 2022. The purpose of the controlled burns is to reduce fuel litter, minimize the potential of wildfires, and promote wildlife habitat. Fuel litter is dead and compacted woody debris that could be used as fuel for wildfires or other potential hazards. Excess foliage can disrupt the natural flow of nutrients throughout the soil and ecosystem. Benefits of conducting controlled burns multiple times throughout the year include the mitigation of pests and diseases, native plant reduction, and control of invasive species. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)