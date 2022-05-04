Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Controlled Burn

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs (NREA) conduct controlled burns at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 4, 2022. The purpose of the controlled burns is to reduce fuel litter, minimize the potential of wildfires, and promote wildlife habitat. Fuel litter is dead and compacted woody debris that could be used as fuel for wildfires or other potential hazards. Excess foliage can disrupt the natural flow of nutrients throughout the soil and ecosystem. Benefits of conducting controlled burns multiple times throughout the year include the mitigation of pests and diseases, native plant reduction, and control of invasive species. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837866
    VIRIN: 220405-M-BL045-0002
    Filename: DOD_108900146
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Controlled Burn, by LCpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wildlife
    Controlled Burn
    MCBQ
    Wildfire Prevention
    Wildlife Habitat

