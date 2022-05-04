The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman fires it's close-in weapons system during a live-fire exercise and Sailors perform daily duties in the machine shop.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837859
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-RQ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108900010
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package: 05APR22, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
