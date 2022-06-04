Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 FW Installation Deployment Readiness Cell; Current Ops Mission Feature

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Over the last few months, the skies above the Eifel region in Germany have seen an influx of aircraft. While it takes a collective effort to support the increase of operations at Spangdahlem, the 52nd Fighter Wing Installation Deployment Readiness Cell directly coordinates all movements to and from the air base.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 07:42
    Video ID: 837857
    Length: 00:02:11
    NATO
    52FW
    StrongerTogether
    IDRC
    NATOStrong
    europeansupport2022

