52 FW Installation Deployment Readiness Cell; Current Ops Mission Feature

Over the last few months, the skies above the Eifel region in Germany have seen an influx of aircraft. While it takes a collective effort to support the increase of operations at Spangdahlem, the 52nd Fighter Wing Installation Deployment Readiness Cell directly coordinates all movements to and from the air base.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 07:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837857
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-VD885-843
|Filename:
|DOD_108899974
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
