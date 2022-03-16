Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Focus 22 Officer Interviews

    GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Officers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion talk about Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 16, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 07:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 837840
    VIRIN: 220316-A-RG158-287
    Filename: DOD_108899948
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 22 Officer Interviews, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

