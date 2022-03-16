Lightning Focus Soldier Interviews

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837838" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion talk about Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 16, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)