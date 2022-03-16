U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion talk about Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 16, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 07:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837838
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-RG158-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108899944
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightning Focus Soldier Interviews, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT