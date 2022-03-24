2CR CLS Class

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, host a multi-national Combat Lifesaver Course Training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 24, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is part of the V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe that works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater The CLS Course familiarizes military personnel with basic medical skills necessary for combat trauma casualty care. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)