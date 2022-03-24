Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR CLS Class

    ROMANIA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, host a multi-national Combat Lifesaver Course Training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 24, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is part of the V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe that works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater The CLS Course familiarizes military personnel with basic medical skills necessary for combat trauma casualty care. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 06:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837830
    VIRIN: 220324-A-FC838-1001
    PIN: 220324
    Filename: DOD_108899875
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR CLS Class, by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    V Corp
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022
    Victory Corp

