    Camp Zama community members make kites with Sagamihara Giant Kite Preservation Association

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Japanese paper, bamboo sticks and string—those few materials are all that were needed for community members to make traditional Japanese kites during an event held April 2nd at Sagamihara Family Housing Area in collaboration with the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association.


    Interview: Sabrina Tsai, Manager, Arts and Crafts Center, Camp Zama MWR


    Narration:
    During the event, kite-making professionals from the association explained the process step by step for how to make the kites. They assisted the attendees with some of the more intricate steps in order to build a good, flyable kite. After the building process, it was time to fly the kites. The participants moved outside and used the wind to get their creations up in the air.


    Interview: The Nelson Family


    Interview: Katsiaryna and Valentina Quandt


    Interview: Katsushige Kawasaki, Chairman, Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association


    Interview: Katsushige Kawasaki, Chairman, Giant Kite Preservation Association
    It was great to see children running around on such a beautiful day and trying to fly the kites they made with their parents. I think this was a great event.


    Narration:
    At the end of the event, Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association members, along with the participants, got to fly a 1.8-square-meter kite that Sagamihara City had donated to the Camp Zama community. On the kite was written the kanji character “Taishi,” which means “ambition” or one’s aim in life. The red color represents the sun, while the green represents the earth.


    Interview: Kentaro Motomura, Mayor, Sagamihara City
    It was great that today’s event allowed members of U.S. Army Japan and our fabulous Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association to collaborate and make Japanese kites together.
    I talked to Col. Tomlinson about possibly continuing this event next year. We would like to continue building our great relationship through culture and art.


    Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 03:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837813
    VIRIN: 220406-A-MS361-075
    Filename: DOD_108899818
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Camp Zama community members make kites with Sagamihara Giant Kite Preservation Association, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS

