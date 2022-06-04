Camp Zama community members make kites with Sagamihara Giant Kite Preservation Association

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Japanese paper, bamboo sticks and string—those few materials are all that were needed for community members to make traditional Japanese kites during an event held April 2nd at Sagamihara Family Housing Area in collaboration with the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association.





Interview: Sabrina Tsai, Manager, Arts and Crafts Center, Camp Zama MWR





Narration:

During the event, kite-making professionals from the association explained the process step by step for how to make the kites. They assisted the attendees with some of the more intricate steps in order to build a good, flyable kite. After the building process, it was time to fly the kites. The participants moved outside and used the wind to get their creations up in the air.





Interview: The Nelson Family





Interview: Katsiaryna and Valentina Quandt





Interview: Katsushige Kawasaki, Chairman, Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association





It was great to see children running around on such a beautiful day and trying to fly the kites they made with their parents. I think this was a great event.





Narration:

At the end of the event, Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association members, along with the participants, got to fly a 1.8-square-meter kite that Sagamihara City had donated to the Camp Zama community. On the kite was written the kanji character “Taishi,” which means “ambition” or one’s aim in life. The red color represents the sun, while the green represents the earth.





Interview: Kentaro Motomura, Mayor, Sagamihara City

It was great that today’s event allowed members of U.S. Army Japan and our fabulous Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association to collaborate and make Japanese kites together.

I talked to Col. Tomlinson about possibly continuing this event next year. We would like to continue building our great relationship through culture and art.





Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.