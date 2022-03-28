LCAC Landings at Aparri | Balikatan 22

U.S. Navy landing craft air cushions land and unload a U.S. Army M901 Launching Station assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment during Balikatan 22 at Appari, Cagayan, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 02:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837812
|VIRIN:
|032822-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899817
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
