    Pacific Guardian Spotlight: Capt. Riley Campbell

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Riley Campbell, air defense artillery officer with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, is a gym enthusiast who participated in a power-lifting competition, collectively lifting 665 pounds between the three events at Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan April 5,

    Campbell serves as an Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO), constantly rehearsing real-world contingency scenarios during training exercises by providing aerial deterrence through integrated engagement operations with joint and bilateral air defense systems.

    “I spent more time away at exercises than I did at the brigade headquarters,” said Campbell jokingly about the brigade’s high op-tempo. “It’s been an honor to be part of and witness so many brigade first-time live fires and exercises around the globe.”

    Campbell is a native of McPherson, Kansas who loves outdoor activities like hiking and camping.

    “My favorite things to do while stationed on mainland Japan are white-water rafting at the base of Mount Fuji, canyoning trips, and local baseball games.”

    She looks forward to her next assignment as commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Okinawa, Japan this summer.

    “The Army team is what keeps me inspired to serve. I enjoy working with the people of this brigade; it has become my family because I’m overseas and cannot not visit my hometown friends/family as often as I’m with my teammates here. I look forward to continued service with the Pacific Guardians in Okinawa.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 23:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837795
    VIRIN: 220406-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108899657
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Guardian Spotlight: Capt. Riley Campbell, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADAFCO
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Capt. Riley Campbell

