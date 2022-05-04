Pacific Guardian Spotlight: Capt. Riley Campbell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Riley Campbell, air defense artillery officer with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, is a gym enthusiast who participated in a power-lifting competition, collectively lifting 665 pounds between the three events at Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan April 5,



Campbell serves as an Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO), constantly rehearsing real-world contingency scenarios during training exercises by providing aerial deterrence through integrated engagement operations with joint and bilateral air defense systems.



“I spent more time away at exercises than I did at the brigade headquarters,” said Campbell jokingly about the brigade’s high op-tempo. “It’s been an honor to be part of and witness so many brigade first-time live fires and exercises around the globe.”



Campbell is a native of McPherson, Kansas who loves outdoor activities like hiking and camping.



“My favorite things to do while stationed on mainland Japan are white-water rafting at the base of Mount Fuji, canyoning trips, and local baseball games.”



She looks forward to her next assignment as commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Okinawa, Japan this summer.



“The Army team is what keeps me inspired to serve. I enjoy working with the people of this brigade; it has become my family because I’m overseas and cannot not visit my hometown friends/family as often as I’m with my teammates here. I look forward to continued service with the Pacific Guardians in Okinawa.”