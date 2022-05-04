CAMP ZAMA, Japan — A US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter receives a wash at Kastner Army Airfield after conducting deck landing operations.
Video By Maj. Elias M. Chelala
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837789
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-RG339-485
|Filename:
|DOD_108899562
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARJS' VERSION OF A BIRD BATH, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS
