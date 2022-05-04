Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJS' VERSION OF A BIRD BATH

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2022

    Video by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan — A US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter receives a wash at Kastner Army Airfield after conducting deck landing operations.

    Video By Maj. Elias M. Chelala

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837789
    VIRIN: 220406-A-RG339-485
    Filename: DOD_108899562
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJS' VERSION OF A BIRD BATH, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USARJ
    Ichi Dan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    USARJReadiness

