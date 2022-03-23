Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct jungle rappel training during a Jungle Field Exercise at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. The rappelling training was part of an overall Jungle Field Exercise conducted on March 21-25. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837785
    VIRIN: 220330-M-YH254-1002
    Filename: DOD_108899551
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Rappelling, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Casualty Evacuation
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    Rappelling
    austere environment
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT